First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of First American Financial worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

