First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $67.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

FAF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

