First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.