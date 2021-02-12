First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $18.09. First Community shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 23,074 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

