First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 0.1%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

