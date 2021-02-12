First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis Sells 16,037 Shares

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 315,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.