First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $12.80. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 7,129 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

