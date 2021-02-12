First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and traded as low as $16.40. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 10,526 shares traded.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.73% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

