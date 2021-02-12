First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

