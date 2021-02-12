First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan Sells 97,149 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 12,771,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

