First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 59,246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,550 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

