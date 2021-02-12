First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11,400.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11,722.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

