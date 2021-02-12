First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,047,913 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

