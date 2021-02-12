First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 110,480 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,174. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

