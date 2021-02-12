First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 112,127 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.