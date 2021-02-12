First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 399,845 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $132,000.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

