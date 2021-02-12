First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 67,796 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Chegg worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

