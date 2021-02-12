First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 74,906 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Pentair worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 219,330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $16,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

