First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,695 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.94 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

