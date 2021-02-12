First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Cirrus Logic worth $30,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

