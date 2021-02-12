First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of IDEX worth $34,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

