First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PCAR stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.