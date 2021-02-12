First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Kohl’s worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

KSS stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

