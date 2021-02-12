First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Amedisys worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $310.24 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

