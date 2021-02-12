First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Pool worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POOL stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
