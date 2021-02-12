First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Pool worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

