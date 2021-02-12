First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $39,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

