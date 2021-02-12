First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.78% of ManTech International worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 309.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

