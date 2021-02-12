First Trust Advisors LP Buys 17,870 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Insulet worth $34,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $287.11 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

