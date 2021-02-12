First Trust Advisors LP Buys 76,994 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Lennar worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $94.56 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

