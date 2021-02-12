First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Acadia Healthcare worth $28,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

