First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

