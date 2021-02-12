First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of LKQ worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

