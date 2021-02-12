First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,439.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.