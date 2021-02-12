First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Pegasystems worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $146.01 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

