First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Chewy worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,556,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Shares of CHWY opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -253.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

