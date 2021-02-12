First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AY. Raymond James cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

