First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of StoneCo worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

