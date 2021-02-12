First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.09 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of EnerSys worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.21 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.