First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.99 Million Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Inphi worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

IPHI stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.98.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

