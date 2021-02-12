First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.59 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Valmont Industries worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $12,245,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $224.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

