First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.40 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 330.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of National Instruments worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in National Instruments by 10,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after buying an additional 933,021 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

