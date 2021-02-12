First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.70 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.68% of TPI Composites worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TPI Composites by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 41,796 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,449.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,449.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,687 shares of company stock worth $14,426,410. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

