First Trust Advisors LP Has $32.93 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

