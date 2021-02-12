First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Black Knight worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Black Knight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 122.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 228,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $86.98 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

