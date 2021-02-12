First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $33,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 276,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

