First Trust Advisors LP Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of RingCentral worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $432.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $442.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.30.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

