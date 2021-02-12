First Trust Advisors LP Has $39.03 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,475 shares of company stock worth $24,952,961. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

