First Trust Advisors LP Has $39.47 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Sprout Social worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,772 shares of company stock worth $12,645,629.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

SPT opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

