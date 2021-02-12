First Trust Advisors LP Has $40.60 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Copart worth $40,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

