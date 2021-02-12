First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Ormat Technologies worth $39,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

